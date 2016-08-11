DMOS Collective wins 2016 Pitch Day

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Today at the 5th Annual Silicon Couloir Pitch Day, Susan Pieper of DMOS Collective took home the Grand Prize as well as the Audience Choice Award.

The runner up was Lisa Delaney of CYA Skirts.

Pitch Day Grand prize is $5,000 in cash, an invitation to attend a Hero Partners transformative business accelerator event and five sessions of Silicon Couloir Board coaching. The runner up will receive a Rusty Lion Academy coaching package. Additionally, the live audience will be given the opportunity to vote for their Audience Choice winner through real time text message voting. The Audience Choice winner will get $2,500 cash.

Learn more about each of the Pitch Day companies here: http://buckrail.com/tag/pitchday

Feature Photo: Susan Pieper of DMOS Collective

