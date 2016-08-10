Emergency vehicles at the college? Here's why

To sharpen Northwest College’s responses during potential emergencies, a full-scope drill that includes acts of violence is planned on NWC’s campus Wednesday evening, August 10.





The 6-9 p.m. drill will take place around buildings on the north edge of Sixth St.—Johnson Fitness Center, Moyer Building, Orendorff Building and Nelson Performing Arts Center—as well as Hinckley Library and the Science-Mathematics Building.





While the exercise is no cause for public alarm, for participating college employees, the drill will be an intense environment that includes actors as well as Powell police, fire and emergency medical services personnel—just as if an emergency were actually occurring, according to NWC Campus Security Coordinator Lee Blackmore.





“The college has worked diligently over the last couple of years to develop our capabilities to respond in an emergency,” Blackmore said. “Drills allow us to enhance our skills and improve coordination with local emergency responders.”





Notice of the drill will be posted around affected areas of campus.





Employing the Incident Command System, NWC’s Crisis Management Team members will assume various responsibilities, including operations, planning, logistics, finance/administration, safety and information.





#reboot #news