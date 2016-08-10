New school year just around the corner, starting dates listed for Fremont County

#BacktoSchool on County 10 is brought to you by SageWest Healthcare
(Fremont County, Wyo.) – Summer flew by and school is right around the corner. Here are the start dates for Fremont County’s public and private schools when students are expected to arrive for classes
Monday, August 15
- St. Stephens Indian School
- Western Heritage Lutheran Academy (9-12)-Riverton
Thursday, August 18
- Wind River FCSD#6
Monday, August 22
- Fort Washakie FCSD#21
- Cornerstone Christian Academy-Lander
- Lander Valley High School
- Pathfinder High School
- Trinity Lutheran School (K-8)-Riverton
- Wyoming Indian FCSD#14
- Shoshoni FCSD#24
- Arapahoe FCSD#38
- St. Margaret's Catholic School-Riverton
Tuesday, August 23
- Riverton FCSD#25
Wednesday, August 24
- Lander (K-8) FCSD#1 (LMS, BCreek, GPeak, and JCity)
- St. Margaret's Catholic School Pre-K
Monday, August 29
- Dubois FCSD#2
- Central Wyoming College
Tuesday, August 30
- Wyoming Catholic College
