Child Development Services – Hiring Nutrition Assistant - Lander

Nutrition Assistant (142 days/8 hr. days) Monday-Thursday



Position requires a high school diploma or GED, and a love of working with children with disabilities. Experience with working with children not required but preferred. Preparing snacks for the children along with busing duties will be part of this position.



Job descriptions listed on www.cdsfc.org

CDS offers a great benefit package including sick and personal leave, health, dental, and vision insurance as well as Wyoming Retirement, life insurance and AFLAC.





Please send resume to P.O. Box 593, Lander, WY 82520 or email to lmorrow@cdsfc.org or call 332-5508 for an application. Closing date: until position filled C.D.S. is an E.O.E.

