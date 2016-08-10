Whit Fire at 84 percent containment

As fire containment increases the transfer of command from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team (IMT) to a Type III IMT will occur on August 11 at 6:00 a.m. The new team will have an in-briefing this morning with the Rocky Mountain IMT and will shadow them throughout the day. The Rocky Mountain IMT would like to express their appreciation to the community and to all the agencies involved for their support on the Whit Fire.

The fire remains at 12,276 acres, cause still under investigation, and there are 470 people still working the incident.

Yesterday firelines held through red flag weather conditions; smoke that was visible in the late afternoon came from interior burning on the north end of the fire and from burnout operations that occurred on the fire’s southwest flank. Smoke and interior burning can be expected until the fire area receives significant moisture (rain or snow).

Today crews will continue to mop-up, patrol, and secure containment lines. Fireline construction and burnout operations will occur on the southwest side of the fire.

The Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office and the Shoshone National Forest have maintainedtemporary trail closures in the vicinity of the fire. The following trails are closed: Green Creek, Twin Creek, and SheepMountain Trails.

photo h/t Floyd Tillery

