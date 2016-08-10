Photo Gallery: Saturday's Riverfest Celebration

(Lander, Wyo.) - This past weekend's Riverfest event featured 35 artists, live music, and tons of free kids and adult activities. This year's booths were full of paintings, jewlery, pottery, flint-knapping demonstrations and more!

Check out some of our favorite photos from Riverfest below. And if you're looking for a few more art activities for the kids before school starts, there is still room in the Lander Arts Center's last summer program next week: Park Art! Click here to learn more. #county10 #news #snapped

Photos: h/t Lander Arts Center facebook page / Pitchengine Communities