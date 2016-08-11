Let the cards fall into place!

Sign up for the Fall Classic Poker Tournament on September 23 and 24 and you could be the lucky winner of over $10,000. Sign up starts September 1. Entry fee is $300 with the casino adding $4,000 to the pot. Space is limited so only 300 players will be allowed to register. Do well and a piece of the estimated $40,000 pool prize will be yours.

To register starting September 1, please call customer service at 307 855 2600 . For more information about the tournament and future promotions please visit windriverhotelcasino.com . The Wind River Hotel and Casino is owned and operated by the Northern Arapaho Tribe and is located two miles south of Riverton, Wyo.