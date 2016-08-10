Grace for 2 Brothers and Prevention Management Organization provides suicide intervention training

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is for everyone 16 or older, regardless of prior experience, who want to be able to provide suicide first aid. Shown by major studies to significantly reduce suicidality, the ASIST model teaches effective intervention skills while helping to build suicide prevention networks in the community.
The ASIST training is open to the all in the community and will be held September 20-21st. Register and reserve your seat by August 16th!
When: 20-21 September, 2016 from 8:30am-4:30pm, both days
Where: Joint Forces Building, Fetterman rooms A and B, 5410 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne
Military Contact: Andrea Gauntlett, SPPM, at andrea.l.gauntlett@accenturefederal.com or 772-5058 to reserve your seat.
Civilian Contact: Rhianna Brand, Director of Operations, Rhianna.brand@gracefor2brothers.com or 307-220-1186 to reserve your seat.
Sponsored by: The Wyoming Military Department, Grace for 2 Brothers and Prevention Management Organization
