Two die in early morning crash on I-80

A fatal crash west of Cheyenne, Wyoming on August 10th has resulted in two deaths. Dustin Lovell, a 29 year old resident of Cheyenne and a 29 year old female with a listed address in Albuquerque, New Mexico, both sustained fatal injuries on scene.





The crash occurred at 3:56 a.m. on the 10th near mile post 354 on Interstate 80 approximately five miles west of Cheyenne.





Lovell was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV traveling west on I-80 when the SUV crossed both lanes of I-80 westbound and crashed into the trailer of a parked 2009 Kenworth commercial truck. The commercial truck and trailer were parked in the emergency lane on the westbound shoulder with the hazard lights flashing.





Both Lovell and the 29 year old female were not wearing their seat belts. They were not ejected and both sustained fatal injuries on scene.





Brian Hess, a 43-year-old resident of Akron, Ohio, was seated in the driver's seat of the parked Kenworth at the time of the crash and was uninjured.





Alcohol and drug use are being investigated as contributing factors in this crash that marked the 64th and 65th highway fatalities in Wyoming for 2016. There were 92 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.





