Woodrow William Glandt

Long time Lander business owner, Woodrow (Woody) William Glandt, passed away June 20, 2016, at the age of 91.





He was born on July 25, 1924 to William C. Glandt and Eva G. Holden Glandt in Jay Em, Wyoming. He grew up near Manville, Wyoming on the family ranch. After graduating from Manville High School he joined the United States Marine Corp. Upon his graduation from boot camp, he married his high school sweetheart, Irene Rood, on May 27, 1944, in Oceanside, California. Two days later he shipped out to the South Pacific where he served for two years, serving on Iwo Jima where he operated an Amtrack in the conflict.







When he returned from the war, he joined his wife in Lander where he worked for the Highway Dept, Lander Motors, and British American Oil Field. He owned and operated the Texaco Bulk Plant, Robo Car Wash, Lander Coop, and Main Street Car Wash with his wife Irene by his side.

He loved to travel after retiring and spent many winters in Yuma, Arizona. He loved to visit with friends and family and never knew a stranger. He was baptized into the Christian faith on June 19, 2015 by Pastor Paul Bundschue and Elder Bryk Cook of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Lander. He also loved to read and hear about the Word of God.





He is survived by his wife Irene, adopted Son, Robert (Kara), Adopted Daughter, Deborah (Mark) Miller and grandchildren Aubry, Tawna, Ginger, Hiede, Anthony, and Bobbiesue.





He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ivan Boz Glandt, nephew Curt Glandt, and his niece Christy Glandt Moore.

He was a good man! He was loved! And He is missed.

Cremation has taken place, as per his wishes, and there are no services planned at this time.





A special thank you is extended to the American Legion and all of his wonderful caregivers.





