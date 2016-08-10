Road Closures Extended Downtown Around Post Office

Starting this past Monday, August 8th, other parts of 4th were shut down as part of the same project. From 4-J Road to Richards Avenue is closed, as well as the portion between Gillette Avenue and Kendrick. The Kendrick and 4th Street intersection is now completely closed off, so if you're headed to the Post Office, be cautious of traffic going in and out on Kendrick.













Road closures are scheduled to last until September 10th for the two blocks between 4-J and Richards, and will continue from Gillette to Kendrick until the end of August.





Also of note, the parking lot behind Gillette Brewing Company has begun renovations for the new public bathrooms, part of the 3rd Street Plaza redesign.













A full list of street closures around Gillette is available on the City's website





#county17 #news