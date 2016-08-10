Friday afternoon, August 5 2016 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Marion (Hays) Trenary, 89, passed away into God’s eternal care.





A viewing will be on Monday, August 15, 2016, at the Davis Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 16, 2016, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Riverton with Pastor Vernon Boehlke officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton.





Born 4/24/1927 in Lander, WY to John C. Hays and Helen (Brown) Hays, she was one of six children growing up in Hudson, DuBois and Riverton Wyoming. After graduating from Riverton High School, class of 1945.





She married Oris Ralph Trenary on 12/28/1945, and had two children of her own. Besides working for J.C. Penney and Riverton Creamery, she also taught preschool and kindergarten for five years at Trinity Lutheran Church.





Marion was faithfully involved in her church, singing in the choir and serving as secretary, vice president and even president of the Lutheran Women’s League. Marion was very social throughout her life and loved by so many.





She is survived by son, Mark Sr. (Connie); grandsons Mark Jr. (Cathy) and Gerald (Tabitha); granddaughters Lori and Debra; great grandchildren, Mark III, Christopher, Tyler, Ashley, Jacob, Nicholas, Jessica, Austin, Sterling and Heather; sister-in-law, Joyce Hays of Dubois; nieces, Hope, Sharon, Pat, Michelle, Sandi, Maxine, Anita, and Sherry; and nephews Mike, Steve and Robert. Preceded in death by her parents, John C. Hays and Helen (Brown) Hays; husband Oris Ralph Trenary,; daughter, Phylis Karen Smith; brothers Richard, Phillip, Bruce and Bennett; and sister Jacqueline.





In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.





On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com





#county10 #obits