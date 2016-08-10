Game and Fish Commission to vote on 3-state Grizzly Regs

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will hold a public meeting tomorrow, August 11 by telephone to vote on the Three-State Memorandum of Agreement for Grizzly Bear Management.

The agreement outlines how Wyoming, along with Idaho and Montana, would manage grizzly bears when they come off of the endangered species list. The Commission originally approved this agreement during a special meeting in May. Following review and consideration by other state wildlife commissions, minor changes were made to ensure consistency with other delisting documents and to provide additional clarification. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will consider these changes prior to voting on this updated version.