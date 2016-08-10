Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.





All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

John T Aubin, Natrona County, public intoxication.

Norman L Freel, Casper, failure to appear.

Terrance C Fullerton, Casper, failure to comply.

Michael E Hanson, Casper, failure to comply.

Jared L Lyday Jr., Casper, failure to appear.

Jaime M Pamula, Casper, failure to appear.

Uriah M Smith, Mills, failure to comply.

Richard D Swanson, Casper, two county warrants/hold for agency.

Virginia M Villa, Casper, failure to comply.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Jenna C Morrison, District Court Bench Warrant, failure to appear.

Cody D Hall, hold for Circuit Court.

Gillian G Johansen, county warrant/hold for agency.

Hailey N Koschene, serve jail time.

Roger W Wall, serve jail time.

Bryce A Dacus, failrue to appear.

Ronald S Burke, hold for probation and parole.

Richard F Church Jr., bond revocation.

Lacie J Smith, serve jail time.

Louie E Archuleta, failure to appear.

Mark I Faulcon, hold for WSP.

Tyson J Jeorgesen, crsty hold for agency.





Evansville Police Department

Jose M Izaldo, county warrant/hold for agency.





Mills Police Department

Tina R Reeves, failure to comply.









