Recent arrests around Laramie County



Michael Conda, 27, Longmont, Colo., Possession of Methamphetamine-type drug and Interference with a Peace Officer.

Thomas Connell, 55, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.

Rebecca Ferris, 38, Cheyenne, Warrant.

James Glenn, 57, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.

Darrin Harris, 52, Cheyenne, Domestic Battery, Domestic Violence and Interference with an Emergency Call.

Joseph Hooker, 25, Cheyenne, Sale/Delivery of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

Jesus Martinez, 44, Cheyenne, Probation Violation.

Randy McDonald, 60, transient, Public Intoxication, Open Intoxicant, and Refusing to Obey.

Bobbie Mills, 46, Cheyenne, Probation Violation.

Helen Moore, 30, Cheyenne, Sale/Delivery of Methamphetamine and Reckless Endangering - Firearm.

Amy Moos, 43, Panama City, Fla., Failure to Comply and Failure to Appear.

Yaritza Rivera, 35, Longmont, Colo., Possession of Methamphetamine-type drug.

Michelle Roberts, 49, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear and Failure to Comply.

Carolyn Tomanek, 28, Cheyenne, DUI and Careless Driving.

Cody Weber, 18, Cheyenne, DUI - Controlled Substance and Alcohol, Underage Consumption/Possession of Alcohol, Careless Driving, Carrying Driver's License and Possession/Use of Marijuana-type drug.

Michael Welty, 35, Cheyenne, NCIC Hit.

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Here's a recap of arrests from around Laramie County. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.