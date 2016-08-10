Recent Arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

27-year-old female, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

A 40-year-old female from Ethete and a 25-year-old male also from Ethete were cited for shoplifting $32 in food.

27-year-old female, Fort Washakie, cited for Simple Assault. The victim told officers that she had been jumped by the 27-year-old female in Riverton City Park. She refused care from EMS.

Lander Police Department

Nathan Surrell, 30, Lander, Arrested for Domestic Abuse.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Marlene Gould, 55, Casper, (2) Contempt of Court Warrants.

Kindle West, 36, Casper, Failure to Appear Arrest Warrant.

Michael Wilson, 42, Casper, Failure to Appear Arrest Warrant.