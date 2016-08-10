Fremont Motor Riverton Ford Lincoln - Hiring Product Specialist

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - If you have a passion for helping people and the desire to succeed, a position as a Product Specialist may be for you. You'll enjoy world-class paid training and unlimited earning potential. Work in a positive, diverse, fun environment with exceptional career growth opportunities.

Fremont Motor Riverton Ford Lincoln is looking to add a Product Specialist to their sales team. Previous experience is not required, but a great attitude and the ability to work in a team environment is essential. A clean driving record (no major recent violations) is required for the job. Potential employee must have a professional appearance, great computer skills, and excellent written/oral communication skills. Compensation is commission based with an unlimited earning potential.

Benefits: Health Insurance, 401k with a generous percentage match, PTO (Paid Time Off), employee discount program (Vehicles, Parts, Service), excellent training, top of the line CRM program and support.

