Climbing to new heights with Casper Fire/EMS

(Casper, Wyo.) - This morning Oil City took the opportunity to ride high in the sky with Casper Firefighters.
Every month, crews practice and prepare for the worst,( maybe it's a bit of playing with big trucks and toys) by climbing up the boom fire truck.
Casper Firemen Dan Griswold invited us for a ride and reported that the boom truck tops out at 105 feet above the city!
He also shared that firefighters walk up and down the ladder for workouts. Putting on their gear and equipment, they gain an added sixty pounds to their climb.
At the 'tippy top' there are two big water cannons that shoot out copious amounts of water!
The truck and boom have been used a few times in the Oil City, once to assist a construction worker from the new True Energy building and again for an assist at the Casper Business Building along David Street for a person stuck in an elevator.
See some of our photos below:
