Stop sign violation caused 3 vehicle accident in Lander

Yesterday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. EMS, Lander Volunteer Fire Department and Lander Police Officers responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of 5th Street and Garfield Street in Lander.

LPD Officers cited a 56-year-old Lander resident for a stop sign violation. Officers noted EMS looked at two of the individuals involved in the crash and they both signed release forms declining care. However, one person reportedly went to the hospital later in the day and was checked and released. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash had local plates and the third vehicle was plated out of Utah.

All three vehicles were towed. Traffic was rerouted within a one block radius of the accident for a short amount of time .