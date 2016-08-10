#WhatsHappening Join Natural Grocers in Casper on August 11th for their Anniversary Celebration, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt, FREE Ice Cream Social, great deals, and loads of fun! We are going for The Most people HULA HOOPING!

The hula hoop event will take place at 4:45 p.m. Mountain Time (3:45 p.m. Pacific, 5:45 p.m. Central).

We encouraged you to wear 1950’s style costumes to fit the anniversary theme and celebrate the era when Natural Grocers was founded!



This event is happening at all of our stores! See your local store's Facebook Page for more details.



