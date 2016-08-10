Mead: Forrest Mars Jr. leaves a proud a legacy

Governor Matt Mead issued the following statement on the passing of Forrest E. Mars, Jr. of Sheridan. Mr. Mars passed away July 26, 2016.





“Forrest Mars, Jr. was a leader in business and philanthropy. I recall his warm presence last year at the dedication of the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Building at the Brinton Museum. He was a true gentleman and a friend to many in Sheridan and across Wyoming,” said Governor Mead. “Forrest enriched lives through his dedication to the arts and history preservation. He leaves a life well-lived and legacy to be proud of. We will remember his friendship and generosity and we will miss his company.”





