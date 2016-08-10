Granite Creek Hot Springs and Campround Open Today

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Today, the U.S. Forest Service’s Granite Creek drainage will be opening for overnight camping. The hot springs and campground will also be opening. An Emergency Area Closure remains in effect for the fire area east of the river.

"It is likely we will be dealing with isolated smokes and hotspots until we receive significant rainfall,” said Jackson District Ranger Dale Deiter. Hot spots will continue to rekindle within the Cliff Creek fire as it continues to burn in the interior of the fire area. Hotspots have been reported recently, burning stands of trees deep within control lines. Each time a smoke is detected, it is evaluated by the incident commander and appropriate action is taken.

While the weather is forecast to be hot and dry in the coming days, fire managers do not expect to have challenges from holdover hot spots. Control lines have been “mopped up” and fire leaving the footprint of the burn is extremely unlikely. Firefighters are patrolling the fire area daily.

Forest visitors are cautioned that hazards in the burned area still exist. These include increased potential for falling trees, trail damage and mudslides or rockslides. "Besides the uncontrolled fire still burning in spots within the area, snags, rootholds and falling trees are present and visitors need to use caution when recreating in Granite Creek," Deiter said. Tall trees snags, weakened by the fire pose a dangerous risk of falling and causing possible injuries. Watch for rootholds, which are areas where trees once stood that are now big holes. Any of these may still be burning. Hotspots are places where fire may start up again. Contact your local fire department or other firefighters in the area to help put these out.

Careful trip planning is important to have a safe day in the woods. Please consider weather and road conditions when planning your route. Always let someone know where you are expecting to travel and when you are expected to return. Remember there are areas that do not have cell phone coverage. Visitors are advised to avoid camping near dead or burned trees and use extra caution when traveling in burned areas. Conditions in a burned forest change constantly.

For more information, visit the Forest Website at http://www.fs.fed.us/r4/btnf , or contact the Bridger-Teton National Forest at (307) 739-5500.

Feature Photo: Fire Burning interior islands. h/t InciWeb / Pitchengine Communities

