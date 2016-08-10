Law Enforcement Arrest One After Foot Pursuit Through Gillette

(Gillette, Wyo.) A preliminary report from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office reveals that shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a Chevy Silverado pickup near White's Energy Motors. Instead of stopping, the 24 year old Gillette man fled northbound down Highway 50.





He eventually turned on to a residential street and left his vehicle, leading law enforcement on a short foot pursuit before hiding in a nearby home.





Deputies suspected he was in the residence in the 800 block of Beech Street, and began searching around the home with a K9 unit. The suspect, Dylan Carpenter, crawled out from a basement window and was arrested by deputies.





He is currently in the Campbell County Detention Center on charges of reckless driving, eluding an officer, and a bench warrant.





