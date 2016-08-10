6 Benefits to choosing Pitchengine Communities for your next job posting

Still posting your job openings in the paper? Having trouble attracting quality candidates?





Today’s connected candidates are looking online and using their phones to find their next job. Check out our top six benefits of posting your Job Opening to PitchEngine Communities:





1.PitchEngine Communities is a mobile-first platform, so you’ll reach the most connected, and plugged in candidates. Take a look around next time you’re in line at the grocery store. Most folks are on their mobile device. That’s where your candidates are looking, and that’s where they’ll see your job posting.





2. Our team of experts at PitchEngine will work with you to build your job posting. We’ll work with you to ensure potential candidates learn as much about the job and your company prior to applying for the job opening.





3. We have the ability to target whatever audience you’re interested in. At the moment, we have 7 Community News Streams across Wyoming, and we’re growing. Simply put, we have the largest audience in Wyoming.





4. Not only will your job posting live on our PitchEngine communities homepage, we take content to where readers are. Some like email, some like to interact on a social platform (e.g., Facebook, Twitter) and others like to come to our news streams. Whether they're finding your message with a desktop, tablet or mobile device, your job posting is put in a format that's friendly to them.





This post is more than a job posting for your company. It’s a chance to tell your story and connect with your local community. Here's a recent 5.. It’s a chance to tell your story and connect with your local community. Here's a recent example





6. We can include almost anything you need in your job posting. We have the ability to attach applications, include a link to your website, and use multiple photos and videos!















Otherwise...Post your job listing automagically at this link





