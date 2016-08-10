Cache Creek Drive to close tomorrow for construction

Trailhead users are asked to use alternate trailhead access/parking/starting points or to run/ride/walk to the trails.



Upon completion of the work on Cache Creek Drive, construction activity will move to Lodgepole Lane to complete the final segment of sewer main replacement.

The project is currently on schedule to be completed by the end of September.

Additional Information



Pedestrian/Bicycle access to residences within the vicinity of the project area will be available at all times. The roadway will be open to travel on nights and weekends.

Please be aware of, and obey all construction notification, detour and parking restriction signage as it is there for your safety and the safety of the construction workers.

The Cache Creek Drive Sewer Replacement Project has been making steady progress moving east along Cache Creek Drive and has now crossed Lodgepole Lane and is progressing toward the eastern terminus of the sewer main.