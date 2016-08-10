BREAKING: New fire 30 miles northwest of Cody; Evacuations beginning

A new fire was reported this evening on the Clarks Fork Ranger District of Shoshone National Forest. Estimated to be 500 acres in size, the Hunter Peak Fire is located approximately 30 miles northwest of Cody, Wyo.





Due to fire activity, the Squaw Creek area is being evacuated. A variety of resources are currently on scene or have been ordered for the Hunter peak Fire. These resources include two hotshot teams, three type 2 initial attack hand crews, a strike team of engines, two type 1 helicopters, and 1 type 3 helicopter.





#reboot #news