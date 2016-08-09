Babysitter Raises Concerns About Possible Child Abuse





Police interviewed the children's mother, who stated that there was "an incident" on Saturday involving the five year old and another child who lives in the home who is three. She said the kids were being rowdy on Saturday and that her husband, 29 year old Robert Wood, had admitted to her that to quiet the children down he had "popped them in the mouth."





According to court documents she took her children to the babysitter's and then went to work. She had had a disagreement with Wood via text message about the way he'd handled the situation.





The children advised that they had been hit by Wood, and did not feel safe in the house with him. The three year old reportedly had welts and bruising on his face consistent with being slapped, and the five year old had marks on both sides of his face.





Wood told police he had been sleeping when the kids started "screaming at the top of their lungs" and admitted to hitting each of them, one time. He was unsure how hard he had hit them.





Wood is being charged with two counts of felony child abuse, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He has been released from detention on a $5000 bond.





(Gillette, Wyo.) Sunday afternoon, a concerned father contacted the Gillette Police Department. He'd been alerted by his children's babysitter that his daughter and five year old son had marks on their faces from where they claim their stepfather had hit them.