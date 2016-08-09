Suspects identified in BB-gun vandalisms





Due to the large number of vehicles damaged, CPD is encouraging anyone whose vehicle was vandalized and has not yet made a police report to contact the Cheyenne Police Department. Anyone wanting to make a report or with any information or surveillance video of the crimes can call the Laramie County Communication Center at 307-637-6525.





This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.







The Cheyenne Police Department has contacted several suspects regarding the recent string of vandalisms in which vehicle windows were shot out with a BB-gun. Between August 5 and August 6, approximately 100 vehicles in the Cheyenne area had their windows shot out. Several individuals have been identified by the Cheyenne Police Department as suspects in the crimes and detectives are continuing to work the case.