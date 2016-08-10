Auction this Saturday - By Westlake Auctioneers

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Westlake Auctioneers will be hosting an auction this Saturday, August 13th at 10:00am! Bryce tells us that Linda will be moving from the area & will offer a very nice line of merchandise for auction. Tools are in great condition. Boat has a new engine & interior is in excellent shape. Camper is like new and is a top of the line brand. A great auction for everyone. Sale is located up Willow Creek—a beautiful drive with an auction to boot!
Sellers: Estate of Marge Dougherty
Location: Linda Hashman
Directions: From Lander, go SOUTH on Hwy 789 approx. 7 miles to Willow Creek Road. Turn RIGHT, go 5 ¼ miles to sale site. Watch for signs.
Tools
- Drafting Tools
- Shop Task Combo—Metal Lathe/Mill/Drill Press w/ Dies
- Organizers
- Tool Boxes
- Onan MicroLite 4000 Generator
- Central Machinery 7” Jointer
- Central Machinery Wood Sander—6”x48” Belt & 12” Disc
- Delta Shopmaster 10” Table Saw
- Drill Press
- (2) Work Benches
- Car Canopy—Framework Only
- Craftsman 16 gal. Shop Vac
- Misc. Hand Tools
- Work Force Tile Saw
- Pipe Wrenches
- Dove Tail Template
- Wooden Tool Box
- Hand Planes
- Paslode Air Nailer
- Cummins Air Nibbler
- Impact Wrench ½”—Air
- Stanley Stapler—Electric
- Paslode Staple Gun—Air
- Central Pneumatic Roofing Nailer—Air
- Chicago Electric Multi-Functional Power Tool
- Black & Decker ½” Electric Drill
- Ace 16” Scroll Saw—Variable Speed
- Rotozip Spiral Saw
- Skil Circular Saw 7 ¼” Worm Drive
- Bosch 12” Compound Mitre Saw
- Bench Grinder w/ Sharpening Wheel
- Black & Decker 5” Bench Grinder
- Skil Circular Saw
- (2) Bench Vices
- (2) Bottle Jacks
- Reddy Heater
- Tile Cutter—Hand
- Creeper
- Bosch Router w/ Stand
- DeWalt ½” Electric Drill
- DeWalt ½” Electric Drill—Like New
- Stanley Wood Chisel Set
- Solder Gun
- DeWalt 3/8” Electric Drill
- Tap & Die Set
- Central Machinery Band Saw—Bench Top
- Router Bits
- Tool Box w/ Tools
- Dremel Tool
- Central Machinery Air Dremel
- Milwaukee Hand Grinder
- Chicago Electric Jig Saw
- (3) Sanders
- Stanley Builders Kit
- Chicago Pneumatic ½” Air Impact w/ Sockets
- Craftsman Robo Grip Plier Set
- Milwaukee HD Bandsaw
- Chicago Electric Dual Mig Welder—No Bottle
- Chicago Electric Auto Darkening Welding Helmet
- Floor Dry—Cat Litter Type
- Coleman Powermate Generator 6500
- Central Pneumatic Air Compressor 21 Gal—220 Plug In
- Recoil Extension Cord—Like New
- Shovels—Rakes—Picks
- (2) Shop Lights—4’
- Step Ladder
- Masonry Tools
- (4) Car Dollies
- Grease Gun—Like New
- 1 qt. Sand Blaster
- Wood Chisels
- Wood Carving Chisels
- Limb Trimmer—Electric
- Worx Jaw Saw
- Testers
- Chicago Electric Battery Load Tester
- Everstart Jump Starter—Like New
- Homeright Paint Sprayer HD—NEW IN BOX
- Aluminum Ladder Jacks w/ Plank
- Black & Decker Workmate
- Laser Level
- Schumacher Battery Maintainer
- NAPA Outdoorsman Battery Charger
- Texture Gun
- Hand Saws
- Squares
- (2) Homelite 240 Chainsaws
- Wooden Ammo Box—Large
- Military Ammo Box—Large--Painted
Recreation, Equipment, & Trailers
- Pathfinder Red Star Marine Performance Kayak
- Raft Style, 2-person
- (2) Mongoose Cloud 9 Mountain Bikes—21 spd
- Golf Clubs
- Suntracker Party Boat w/ Mercury V6 4.3L Alpha One—
- w/ Eagle Ultra Classic Fish Finder, Excellent Shape
- 2005 NorthernLite Ten 2000 Series Slide-In Camper 10’2”
- Heating, Air Conditioning, Onan Generator, Stove,
- Refrigerator, Full Restroom Facilities, Microwave
- Utility Trailer
- 2004 J&W Flatbed Trailer GN 20’
- CASE IH 1490 Tractor w/ Westendorf WL24 Loader
- King Kutter Brush Hog w/ PTO Shaft or 3pt.—6’
Remote Control
- Mustang P52 RC Airplane
- w/ Cermark CEM 600—Speed Motor
- 182 Cessna Single Engine w/ Remote
- SDM Park Flyer—Yellow Bee
- Dynam USB RC Flight Simulator
- Harbor Cub RC Airplane w/ Remote
- Futaba Digital Proportional R/C System 6EXA
- DC Fast Charger
- Hyper Flow 56mm Ducted Fan System
- Hobbico Deluxe Power Panel II
- Hobbico Torquemaster 90 12v Starter
- Plane Fuel
- Hobbico Custom Sealing Iron & Deluxe Heat Gun
- Misc. Parts & Supplies
Blue Canning Jars
- Vintage Tins
- Crown Crock—30 Gal.
- Red Wing Crock—3 Gal. w/ Lid
- Crock—1 Gal.
- Cigar Boxes
Household
- Sofa—Love Seat Combo w/ Recliners—Leather
- (2) Recliners—Leather
- Dining Table w/ 3 Leaves & 5 Chairs
- Whirlpool Chest Freezer—18cf
- Kenmore Freezer—Upright
- Cupboard Doors—Oak
- Drafting Table/Desk Combo—Wood
- Office Chair
- 2-Drawer File Cabinet
- Desk—Wood
- Folding Table—6’
- 6’ Table—Taller
- Gevalia Coffee Maker
- Rival Roaster—22 qt.
- Air Purifier
- Misc. Kitchen Small Appliances
- HP Printer
- Yarn
- Materials & Patterns
- (2) Sleeping Bags—1 Double
- Misc. Kitchen Dishes
- Pots & Pans
- Tins
- Punch Bowl w/ Cups
- Knick Knacks
- Weslo Cadence 845 Treadmill
- Weider Weight Bench
- Mirrored Closet Door w/ Track
Call Bryce Westlake at 307-856-6540 or 307-857-2752
Cashier: MayLynn Long
Appropriate Sales Tax added. Cash or good check. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.
