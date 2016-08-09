Wait...Lake Street Dive is playing in Lander?!?

Presented by Fremont Toyota , Lander LIVE brings nationally touring headliner bands to town for a series of free, all-ages concerts in Jaycee Park off Main Street near the iconic Lander caboose. In addition to music, local vendors will sell a variety of food and drink including locally brewed favorites from the Lander Brewing Company.

Lake Street Dive comes to Lander well into a multi-month summer tour with their new studio album, Side Pony . The band began in Boston, MA as a jazz quartet and has since evolved into a high-octane soul-pop group based out of Brooklyn, New York. The band is lead by Rachel Price with sultry power vocals and accompanied by Mike “McDuck” Olson on trumpet and guitar, Bridget Kearney on upright bass, and Mike Calabrese on drums. 2016 has been a big year for the Lake Street Dive headlining large music festivals, and performing to national audiences on the Today Show, Late Show with Stephen Colbert and recording a Tiny Desk concert at the NPR studios in Washington, DC. Their only scheduled performance in Wyoming this year will be at Lander LIVE.

Watch Lake Street Drive perform on the David Letterman Show and the TODAY Show!





To open the evening Lander LIVE is welcoming Low Water String Band. This Lander-grown band has been wowing audiences around the state with their Wyoming infused bluegrass sound. Members Jared Scott, Joe Lefevre, Anne Scott, Stuart Cerovksi, and Brian Hensien will perform from their new album. Their performance is thanks to grant funds from both the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and the Wyoming Arts Council that channels federal and state funds to Wyoming-based culture and arts projects.



The August 11th show is part three of four concerts in the 2016 season. At the first two shows of the season the event attracted attendees from around Wyoming and beyond. Visitors along with a strong local crowd brought out record attendance at the July 13th Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds concert at 1,300 attendees and 1,100 attendees for the July 28th Hayes Carll concert. Event Coordinator, Rose Burke, says “there is a lot of excitement about the Lake Street Dive show, and we are anticipating record number of visitors to attend this show.”

Lander LIVE is paid for thanks to sponsors such as presenting sponsor, Fremont Toyota, grants and donations. This year nearly $8,500 of the $15,000 community donation goal has been raised thanks to the Challenge for Charities fundraiser, online and at door donations. Coordinators ask concertgoers to consider a small or large “bucket donation” to help continue to offset the 2016 season costs.

For more information about the concerts, to volunteer, or to donate, go to www.landerlivemusic.com or contact Rose Burke, Event Coordinator, Lander Chamber of Commerce: rose_burke@landerchamber.org

#sponsored #county10 #oilcity #buckrail #news