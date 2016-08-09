Fremont County Fair Elks Demolition Derby Results

The 2016 Fremont County Fair on County 10 is brought to you by Stotz Equipment in Riverton.



Ken King provided County 10 with the results of the 2016 Elks Demolition Derby Results from this year's Fremont County Fair & Rodeo.

HEAT WINNERS



Heat #1: #X, CURTIS DAY; #50, ROB LANGE - $50.00 each

Heat #2: #14, BRIAN CHAVEZ; #2, DUSTY WATTS - $50.00 each

Heat #3: #29, MIKE MITCHELL; #78, DEVIN SCHERFF - $50.00 each

Heat #4: #3, BRAD LEHMAN; #E3, KENNY SMILEY - $50.00 each

CONSOLATION: SHAWN WEBER, WYATT RAMSY, JESSE OLSON, ROBERT WHITE

MAIN EVENT

1st #E3 KENNY SMILEY RIVERTON $2,500.00

2nd #14 BRIAN CHAVEZ ROCK SPRINGS $1,300.00

3rd #2 DUSTY WATTS RIVERTON $ 800.00

4th #50 ROB LANGE CASPER $ 600.00

5th tie, #78 DEVIN SCHERFF RIVERTON $ 250.00

#3 BRAD LEHMAN RIVERTON $ 250.00

TRUCK DERBY

1st #X CURTIS DAY CASPER $1,800.00

2nd #53 MIKE COOK CASPER $ 900.00

3rd #7UP ALLEN WOODWARD RIVERTON $ 600.00

4th #01 EVAN NORMAN RIVERTON $ 400.00

5th #19 LEVI WYATT RIVERTON $ 300.00

The above information is in the following order: Place, Car Number, Driver Name, Driver Hometown, and Payout Amount.



Feature photo: Fremont County Fair & Rodeo Facebook Page / Pitchengine Communities

#county10 #news