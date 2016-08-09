Local man killed in crash near Ranchester last week

A fatal crash south of Ranchester, Wyoming on August 3rd has resulted in the death of 40 year old Sheridan, Wyoming resident Daniel Sutherland. The crash occurred at 10:00 p.m. on the 3rd near mile post 14.5 on Wyoming State Highway 345 approximately three miles south of Ranchester.





Sutherland was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck while traveling north on WY 345 when the Dodge left the highway to the east. The Dodge was overcorrected, tripped and rolled multiple times.





Sutherland was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected. Sutherland was taken by ground ambulance to Sheridan Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Devin Albitre, a 22 year old resident of Minot, North Dakota, was a passenger in the Dodge and was not wearing his seat belt, was not ejected and was taken by ground ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana where he was hospitalized.





Alcohol use, texting while driving and excessive speed are being investigated as contributing factors in this crash that marked the 57th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 92 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.





