Local World Youth Day Group returns safely from Poland Trip

More than 40,000 Americans registered to attend World Youth Day (WYD) for July 26-31, in Krakow, Poland. World Youth Day (WYD) is an event for young people organized every three (or sometimes, two) years by the Catholic Church. Wyoming had just under 100 participants from around the state. The group had been preparing for this trip for three years.





Eight participants from Lander included Ray & Brad Malek, Bernadette Holmes, Terry Federer, Philip, Katharine, Maria and Carol Baron.







Carol Baron told County 10 about their trip:





"Our pilgrimage consisted of a “pre-trip” to Lithuania for about a week where we followed the footsteps of St. Faustina and St. John Paul II," she said. "St. Faustina lived for part of her life in Lithuania and the original painted image of Divine Mercy is displayed in Vilnius, Lithuania, which we got to see. The second part of our pilgrimage consisted of World Youth Day, a crazy time with youth from all over the globe converged in Kraków to hang out for a number of days with the Pope. The last couple days of our pilgrimage we went to Wadowice (the birth place of St. John Paul II) and we also went to Auschwitz before flying back to America."





A presentation of their pilgrimage will be on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 11:15 in Boeseke Hall, 163 Leedy Drive, Lander. The community is welcome.





The next World Youth Day 2019, will be held in Panama. Any youth/young adults up to age 35 interested in WYD can contact Carol Baron 307-332-5129.





h/t Carol Baron / Pitchengine Communities





#county10 #news