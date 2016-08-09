Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.







All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department



Duane A Christianson, Gillette, interference.

Stacy R Clark, Casper, public intoxication.

Jolynn O Gardner, Gillette, failure to comply, interference.

Demetrian L Grimes, Casper, failure to comply.

Dante J Johnson, Casper, failure to comply.

Luke A McCusker, Casper, Criminal Warrant.

Everett W Phillips, Natrona County, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of controlled substance-meth, improper registration.

Bennie L Steward, Casper, serve jail time.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Arrest logs were not available at the time of this release.

















