YES House Celebrates 40th Anniversary With A 'Thank You' Barbecue

(Gillette, Wyo.) This Thursday, August 11th, the YES House is hosting a community barbecue on their campus on North Gurley. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be games and activities like a dunk tank, zorb balls, and a petting zoo. It's all free, including food, for anyone who's willing to stop by. It's the YES House's way of saying 'thank you' to a community that has served them for four decades.

"Forty years ago when Gillette went through its first boom, the county commissioners and other officials saw an influx of people coming in and some were young people that came here by themselves to work," said Jessica Seders with the YES House Foundation. "So there were fifteen and sixteen year olds that were here alone, and didn't have anywhere to live."

That's when groups in the county started taking the working teens in to their homes and keeping them safe because they had nowhere else to go. That's where the idea of the YES House came from, but as our community continued to grow, there was a need to help entire families that were in crisis, not just children who were on their own.

"They developed all of these different programs to help satisfy this need in the community," explained Seders. "Now it's grown to what we have today, where we sit on a campus with multiple buildings, and carry 14 programs for kids and their families."

Last year the YES House served over 1100 children in Campbell County. This sort of care facility would not be possible without the continued support of Gillette behind it, which is why the YES House is encouraging everyone to stop by Thursday afternoon, to let them thank the community that has allowed it to thrive.

