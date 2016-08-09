GEAR UP students build leadership skills through Geocaching

If you've noticed a group of students who appear to be snooping around Lander's Main Street this morning, they're from the GEAR UP program which stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. It's a federal grant program specifically designed for first generation college students.

We caught up with this particular group of students on the 300 block of Main Street this morning working through a Geocaching exercise. They're building leadership, mentoring and communication skills in order to be become mentors for incoming GEAR UP students. #county10 #news