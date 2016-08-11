5 Questions to Ask Yourself When Planning Your Future

Understanding your priorities
Before we can develop an investment strategy for you, we get to know you. Why are you investing? What do you want to do? This is your financial future. It shouldn't be left to chance or some off-the-shelf plan.
Before we can develop an investment strategy for you, we get to know you. Why are you investing? What do you want to do? This is your financial future. It shouldn't be left to chance or some off-the-shelf plan.
The approach we work through together should be as individual as you are. When you partner with an Edward Jones financial advisor, we follow an established process that starts with asking, "What's important to you?" And then we listen. Really listen.
After we understand what's important to you and why, together we build a strategy tailored just for you based on your financial needs.
Call or visit with a financial advisor today to get started:
This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor.
Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.
#edwardjonescasper #sponsored #oilcity #news