Infant left in field released from hospital, suffered no new injuries

Yesterday, County 10 reported on an incident involving a 6-month-old baby girl who was found laying in a field by Riverton Police Officers. The baby's mother, Alma Addison, allegedly fled from police officers and left her baby in a field behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on West Main Street in Riverton. Captain Eric Murphy told County 10 that doctors determined the baby had a skull fracture which was in the process of healing which indicated it happened prior to this incident.

Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun released the following statement this morning regarding the baby's condition.

"The infant who was involved in the Child Endangering case that arose from events this past weekend was immediately assessed by physicians. The infant was determined to have suffered no injuries from the incident and was released within a few hours from the hospital. The child is safe and being cared for by appropriate individuals."