Was Sunday storm near Rozet a tornado?



The video shows what appears to be a twister moving northeast. No word from the National Weather Service that would confirm this as a tornado. Read more about the storm





(Rozet, Wyoming) - Video shot by Rozet resident Tiffany Humes, shows what looks like a possible tornado west of town on Sunday. While this is the same storm that caused the damage in the Freedom Hills area of Gillette on Sunday evening, officials have said the damage there was caused by a microburst or straight-line winds.