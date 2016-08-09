Public meeting on Lander flood risk management feasibility study

OMAHA, NE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in cooperation with the city of Lander, will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at the City Hall, 240 Lincoln Street in Lander. The purpose of the meeting is to gather input on the recently initiated Popo Agie River flood risk management feasibility study.





The public meeting will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a brief presentation at 5:15 p.m. describing the study followed by an open house. “During the open house, the cooperating agencies will provide the public with a study overview and then gather their input on flooding problems along the Popo Agie River and Dickinson Creek,” said Ron Beyer, project manager with the Corps of Engineers. “The Corps and the City will also discuss and seek public input on environmental considerations and available structural and nonstructural flood risk management measures that may be considered during the progress of the study.”





Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; CENWO-PM-AC; ATTN: Clayton Ridenour; 1616 Capitol Avenue; Omaha, NE 68102-4901. For more information, visit Input may be submitted at the public meeting, emailed to cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil or mailed to: U.S. Army









Anyone with questions about the public meeting may contact the City at (307) 332-2870.













BACKGROUND: The city of Lander has experienced frequent flooding since the late 1800s with the most recent event on June 5, 2010. Mountain snowpack melted quicker than usual due to a sudden warm-up, which was compounded by rain. As a result, the Popo Agie River flooded in Lander. The Corps assisted with flood fight efforts by providing emergency management resources and construction of flood protection measures. While flooding caused damages and resulted in significant emergency expenditures at various levels of government, the river did not reach record levels. The purpose of the Popo Agie River feasibility study is to identify the potential for developing cost-effective flood risk management solutions.





Under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, public input is an essential part of the study process in that the public is given the opportunity to learn why the study is important, what will be done during the study process, provide specific concerns, and learn about the possible benefits.





