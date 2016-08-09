Wyoming Catholic College Welcomes New Freshmen

(Lander, Wyo.) - Last week Wyoming Catholic College welcomed its second largest freshman class of 50 students to Lander. These new freshman bring the total number of students at Wyoming Catholic College to 157, the greatest in the school’s nine-year history.





The incoming class has students from 28 different states. The largest representations come from Montana (six), Wisconsin (four), California (four), Wyoming and Minnesota (three each). Other freshmen represent the geographical breadth of the country, from Southern Alaska to Michigan to Key West, Florida.





The freshmen began their College experience on Sunday, August 7, by undertaking the College’s signature 21-day wilderness expedition. Five groups set out, led by highly trained instructors, each group accompanied by a priest who will say daily Mass. Three groups went into the Wind River Mountains and two into the Teton Wilderness.





Freshmen return to Lander on Saturday, August 27, a day before Convocation and Matriculation, which will coincide this year with the Inauguration of the College’s new president, Dr. Glenn Arbery, on August 28. Regular classes begin on Tuesday, August 30.





Photos: The Welcome BBQ. The speaker in the one, is President Glenn Arbery welcoming the students. h/t Jonathan Tonkowich / Pitchengine Communities







