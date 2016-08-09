Conservation Leadership Institute seeks applicants

(Jackson, Wyo.) - The Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance is seeking applications for the 7th round of the Jackson Hole Conservation Leadership Institute.

"Get the skills and knowledge you need to become a conservation and community superhero, and help build a powerful movement for change," stated the organization in an announcement about the program.

The Conservation Leadership Institute (CLI) is a rigorous leadership development program offered at no charge. Graduates have the skills and knowledge to organize, advocate, and hold local decision-makers accountable for building a better future for Jackson Hole.

Course Elements

CLI involves nine 3-hour trainings every Wednesday evening from September 21 through November 16, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. in the Alliance conference room.

"We run practical workshops on leadership and grassroots organizing, and invite VIP guest speakers to discuss topics ranging from wildlife management to energy conservation to the local economy. Participants will also work in teams to practice new skills through a hands-on voter turnout project on Halloween Saturday (October 29)," stated the Alliance.

For the full program description, visit http://jhalliance.org/cli.

Application & Selection Process

The program is limited to 15 participants, who will be selected through an online application and short phone interviews. Applications are due August 26, and receive early application preference if submitted by August 19. They will let you know if they have selected you for the course by August 30th, and the course begins on September 21.

Here's what two of the 95 graduates from previous rounds have to say about CLI:

"From the first week to the last, I was able to network with like-minded individuals in a fun and engaging setting. Everyone in the class was unique and inspirational in their own way. For once, I felt connected to community members with a common vision.” – Trevor Bloom

“The course is great for people just starting out in the conservation community because it introduces them to the local issues and the skills needed to run a successful campaign. For those with more experience, it builds on the skills they have while introducing new ideas and techniques to make them more effective in their work.” – Tanya Anderson

