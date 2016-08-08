Good Dinosaur Family Package now offered at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center

(Casper, Wyo.) - Bring the kids and enjoy mini summer vacation celebrating the Good Dinosaur! The Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Casper is now offering a Good Dinosaur, Great Hotel family package, valid through the end of September.
Package Includes:
- $119 + tax
- One night stay in a double queen room
- Breakfast for 4 people
- 4 passes to Casper museums, including Tate Geological Museum (home of Dee the Mammoth and the Pleistocene Exhibit)
- A complimentary Good Dinosaur book at check-in
To book a room for the Good Dinosaur, Great Hotel package, click here!
Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center is located at 800 N. Poplar in Casper, WY!
#ramkota #sponsored #news #oilcity #county10