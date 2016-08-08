Good Dinosaur Family Package now offered at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center





(Casper, Wyo.) - Bring the kids and enjoy mini summer vacation celebrating the Good Dinosaur! The Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Casper is now offering a Good Dinosaur, Great Hotel family package, valid through the end of September.

Package Includes:

$119 + tax

One night stay in a double queen room

Breakfast for 4 people

4 passes to Casper museums, including Tate Geological Museum (home of Dee the Mammoth and the Pleistocene Exhibit)

A complimentary Good Dinosaur book at check-in

To book a room for the Good Dinosaur, Great Hotel package, click here

#ramkota #sponsored #news #oilcity #county10



