Never waste a good trigger!

Pardners N' Propserity was our way of extending an invitation to the business community to celebrate our western heritage with a kick start for the Cheyenne Frontier Days traditions, which was originally created by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CenturyLink continues to support this community tradition as the presenting sponsor and this year Nancy Binkman-Lyman shared and important message at the event and now we would like to share it with you!





"On behalf of CenturyLink, welcome to the 2016 annual Pardners N' Prosperity Bruncheon! What a terrific kickoff to Cheyenne and Wyoming’s largest 10 day celebration and CenturyLink is proud to have been the presenting sponsor since the luncheon’s inception. CenturyLink is dedicated to enhancing the communities we serve in a meaningful way. We provide financial, technological and volunteer resources to support Cheyenne because it is where we do business and it is our home.





I am quite certain by now you have noticed the new format for today’s event and are enjoying the opportunity to mix, mingle and connect with the Cheyenne business community. The Chamber staff worked very hard over the past year to “re-energize” the format and we would like to thank Stephanie and team for their attention to detail in changing things up. The consistent turnout for this event demonstrates the value the business community sees in their Chamber membership and Cheyenne Frontier Days.





Our key objective at CenturyLink is to improve the lives of our customers in Cheyenne and across Wyoming by connecting them to the power of the digital world. So what exactly does that mean to you and to your business? Your family? There are several answers to that question but let’s start with connectivity you may not be aware of. Who brought at least (1) wireless device with them today? Who wouldn’t leave home/work today without that device in hand? I’m the same way….we all feel that need to be connected. But what most people don’t realize is Centurylink’s involvement in carrying your wireless traffic…..most people think those wireless calls and data requests sent from their mobile device to check the score of the Wyoming basketball games are carried 100% of the way by the carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, etc. That is partially true but did you know that a great portion of that call is actually routed over the CTL backbone? I am making it much more simplistic than it really is but once a call hits a cell tower, it often flows down the tower and onto the CTL wired network. CTL has worked tirelessly over the past 5 years with all the major carriers across Wyoming and around Cheyenne to bring that additional bandwidth into our network so the increased demand for instant wireless connectivity can be met.





In 2014 – I spoke about a groundbreaking project underway that Governor Mead spearheaded to build a 100 gigabit backbone across Wyoming. CenturyLink, along with other industry partners completed that work later in 2014 and to my knowledge, no other state government can boast of such a significant economic development and educational tool like the Unified Network. In fact, in a report released in November 2015 by the non profit Education SuperHighway, Wyoming is one of only two states which has 100% of its 48 school districts providing 100 kilobits of broadband per student, which is a goal set by the Federal Communications Commission last year. What an incredible accomplishment.





But, as in any good story, the path forward for Cheyenne and Wyoming will have it’s challenge and we should welcome those challenges. Every good movie we have ever watched, every life story ever told, every good western novel ever written basically follows Joseph Campbell’s outline for the hero’s journey… a call to adventure, crossing over to take on the adventure, being tested, the ordeal, seizing the sword, the road back, redemption. rinse and repeat. The challenges we all face to continue growing our businesses, to provide terabit bandwidth capabilities or to manage with less are tremendous opportunities for growth….triggers if you will to launch us all to the next galaxy of our adventures as businesses, as a community and a state. As writer Ana Forest says…'Never waste a good trigger.'





For the next 10 days, while we dress in the clothes of our proud western heritage and our boots take center stage walking into the office every morning, make no mistake….Under those amazing cowboy hats sits a proud state with an incredible future because we all dared to believe we could be the best."





Thank you to all of the sponsors of this event and to all of the sponsors. All of us at the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce sincerely appreciate your continued support and we can safely say the community does as well!





