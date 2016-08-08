Yellowstone Implements Fire Restrictions

(Yellowstone) - Continued hot, dry weather and recent wildfire activity inside and outside the park has prompted Yellowstone National Park to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions effective at noon Monday, August 8, 2016.

Charcoal or wood fires of any sort are prohibited at the park backcountry campsites.



There are no fire restrictions in park campgrounds, day-use picnic areas, and employee residential areas within provided fire rings.



Portable stoves and lanterns which use pressurized liquid, jellied petroleum, or gas fuel and fully enclosed, sheep-herder type stoves with a ¼ inch spark-arrestor screen are permitted park-wide in areas where ground cover and overhead vegetation is cleared within three feet of the device.



Smoking is permitted only inside vehicles, on sidewalks, in gravel or paved parking areas, in developed campgrounds, immediately adjacent to backcountry fire rings, and in designated smoking areas inside buildings. Smoking is prohibited on all trails and thermal areas.



In addition, the following are never permitted in Yellowstone National Park:

Discharge of fireworks or firearms



Use of explosives or pyrotechnic devices



Abandoning or failing to attend a campfire



Driving a vehicle off-road



Smoking in all thermal areas and all posted and designated areas such as trails



Wood fires at the Fishing Bridge RV Park, Shoshone Lake backcountry campsites or any backcountry campsite without a provided rock or metal fire ring.



These restrictions are designed to protect people, property and the area’s natural resources. Temporary restrictions will remain in place until further notice, and may be increased or reduced at any time due to changes in weather and fire danger.

There have been ten fires in the park this year. Four have been caused by people and six were the result of lightning strikes. Eight fires have been declared out. The Fawn fire was estimated at 915 acres as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 7. Efforts to monitor the fire and complete structure protection at the Fawn Pass backcountry cabin continue. Updates and a fire map are available at: go.nps.gov/yellfawnfire . The Hornady fire, which was reported on Sunday, August 7, is less than one acre and is being suppressed by three NPS firefighters.

A change in the weather forecast for today calls for warmer and drier conditions. Typically, fire activity picks up in the afternoon as temperatures rise, relative humidity levels drop, and gusty winds increase. Fire activity is expected to increase in the coming days. Visitors and surrounding communities should expect varying levels of smoke through the day and smoke levels to increase during the afternoon.

The extended weather forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions, with a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The potential for fires igniting remains high.

Feature Photo: Fawn Fire August 6 2016 . h/t NPS / Travis Clark



#buckrail #reboot #news