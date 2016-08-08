Riverton man assaults worker at Family Dollar





Captain Eric Murphy told County 10 that Anderson reportedly entered the Family Dollar in Riverton and used the restroom. Anderson then told the teller she needed to feed him and began yelling obscenities at her. He then reportedly went into the food aisle and began throwing food around the store. The teller approached him and Anderson punched her in the face.





The incident was taken outside and Anderson reportedly continued to punch the woman. Another individual who worked at a nearby store was attempting to intervene when officers arrived on scene. Officers engaged with the individual and eventually apprehended Anderson.





The woman suffered a broken pinkie from reportedly fighting back. The right side of her face was also swollen.





#county10 #news





(Riverton, Wyo.) - 34-year-old Brian Anderson of Riverton was arrested on Friday, August 5 for Assault and Battery.