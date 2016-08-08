Leather artist Anne Scott Debuts Mari Lassa Bags at Art Fair this Weekend

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Anne Scott has always loved to work with her hands. That is why her career transition from dentistry to leather bag design and creation isn't that far of a stretch. Scott is the founder of Mari Lassa handbags, a company that will make its Art Fair debut this weekend.

Scott named her company after her great grandmother Mari Lassa, who was born and raised in southern France. After deciding she wanted a better life, she took the risk to move to America.

"Her willingness to take a risk to come to America is my inspiration to start a business to do what I love and follow my dreams. It is nice to have her namesake for my inspiration," said Scott.

10 years ago when Scott was doing her dentistry residency in New York, she purchased a hand made purse.

"I just thought it was so cool that somebody hand made this unique item and from there, I took apart the bag and figured out how to make a pattern," she said.



Photo: Mary Lassa Bags. h/t Anne Scott

Since then, she has taught herself how to design and create leather bags. Recently, she reduced her time working as a dentist to part time and is focusing more on her bags. She describes her bags as simple designs with clean lines and a little bit of an edge. She also focuses on function.

"I have been working on my full collections - fold over cross body bag, wallets, a wallet clutch, tote bags, saddle bags, I have satchel, some clutches, and coin purses," she said. "I have a variety of leathers and textures and designs." Photos: Mary Lassa Bags. h/t Anne Scott

She will be traveling from her home in Bend, Oregon to sell her full collection of bags at the Art Fair of Jackson Hole this weekend, August 12-14, in Jackson Hole.

"I am passionate about creating things that are special to the individual. I really enjoy and get fulfilled when somebody buys something that they really love and makes them feel unique," said Scott.

See more of her bags at www.marilassa.net and check her out at the 50th Annual Art Fair of Jackson Hole this weekend in Miller Park.

Feature Photo: h/t Anne Scott / Mari Lassa