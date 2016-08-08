5k Ride for Make-A-Wish In Its Second Year in Gillette

(Gillette, Wyo.) The second year of the Tour-de-Wish kicks off this weekend.





Home2Suites will host the 5k bike ride and run/walk to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Wyoming. It starts Saturday, August 13th at 9 a.m., at the Knights of Columbus (located at 4905 Hitt Blvd.)







The Tour de Wish series was inspired by the first Wyoming wish granted in 1985 to 10-year-old Brian of Gillette who wished to have a BMX bike. Since then, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has granted the wishes of 43 children from Gillette. Wishes have included wanting to have a puppy, to travel to Hawaii and to be a Colorado Rockie.





The cost to participate is $15 for early registrants or $20 for day-of registration. Children 10 years of age and younger participate for free. People may register now at www.wyoming.wish.org or register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m.



