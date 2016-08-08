Chavis faces thirty-five to life for hostage holdup

Chavis has been charged with three felony counts including: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (possible penalty 20 yrs-life), threatening another with a deadly weapon (maximum 10 yrs.), and possession of a deadly weapon (maximum 5 yrs). If convicted of the three crimes, he could face 35 years to life.

Today, Chavis told the Judge he had a mental illness leading to his disability and the Natrona County District Attorney reported that Chavis has a history of mental illness and has a long criminal history, dating back to when he was thirteen years old.

Last Friday, August 5th Chavis was arrested following a four hour holdup of a male inside the Aspen Court Building. In court it was reported that Chavis held the male at knife point for four hours.

Due to his criminal history and the seriousness of his charges, Chavis is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

An affidavit of the incident was not available at the time of this release, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

