Primary election candidates to attend public forums this week

(Sheridan, Wyo.) — As the primary election draws closer, Sheridan County voters will have a chance to hear from state and local candidates this week.

The Government Affairs Committee of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is hosting candidates running for U.S., state and local offices in two public forums this week, before the Aug. 16th primary elections.

The forums will be Tuesday and Wednesday evening, Aug. 9-10, at 7 p.m. at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church. Tuesday’s forum will include the U.S. and State Representatives, with 19 of the candidates expected to be present. Wednesday will be county, city, and town positions, with 16 of the candidates expected to attend.

The public is invited to attend one or both sessions. There will be an opportunity at the event for the audience to submit written questions which may be read by the forum moderator as time permits.

Both sessions will also be recorded with video re-broadcast available within a few days on the Chamber website www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org. See the full schedules below.

